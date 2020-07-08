Russian Ambassador: Indonesian Plans to Purchase Sukhoi Su-35 Hasn’t Canceled

Jakarta, MINA – Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva explained that the Indonesian Government’s plan to purchase a number of Sukhoi Su-35 had not been canceled yet unti now.

“This plan (purchase) has not been canceled. As far as we know about the contract. The contract has been signed, hopefully it will be implemented,” Ambassador Vorobieva told reporters at a virtual press conference on Wednesday (July 8).

Reinforcing this, Vorobieva said Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto discussed the matter of purchasing the Sukhoi Su-35 when he visited Russia at the end of June.

“Prabowo visited Russia and I know that he discussed the matter (the plan to purchase Sukhoi),” she said.

Prabowo was invited by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to attend the 75th anniversary of Russia’s Victory Day on June 24.

The Indonesian Ministry of Defense has previously agreed to purchase 11 Sukhoi Su-35 units worth USD 1.14 billion (Rp. 15.57 trillion) which was signed on February 14, 2018.

However, the planned purchase of the fighter jet is threatened due to the threat of sanctions from the United States (US), namely, Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Responding to that, Vorobieva did not bother too much. She believes that the sanctions will not make Russia lose its partners to buy combat equipment.

“The US threatens to impose sanctions on every country that purchases Russian defense equipment, but does not prevent our colleagues from making such purchases,” she said. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)