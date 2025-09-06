SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Citizens Join Global Sumud in Sending Open Letter to President Trump

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

New York, MINA – Six of the seven American citizens aboard the Handala ship, part of the Freedom Flotilla that joined the Global Sumud Flotilla, have delivered an open letter addressed to President Donald Trump and the US government. They accused Washington of complicity in Israel’s war crimes against Palestinian children in Gaza.

The activists come from diverse backgrounds, including the founder of the Amazon labor union, a US war veteran, a lawyer, a sea rescue worker, a human rights attorney, and an actor.

In their statement quoted by MINA on Saturday, they stressed that if the United States does not support the systematic starvation policy against Gaza’s children, Washington should guarantee a safe passage for the Handala ship.

Also Read: Trump Renames Pentagon as ‘Department of War’ in Executive Order

The name Handala comes from the legendary Palestinian cartoon character, a refugee boy drawn with his back turned to the world, symbolizing a silent yet piercing resistance.

The ship is scheduled to deliver food, medicine, and infant formula to Gaza in the coming days. Volunteers on board are reported to be unarmed, trained in the principles of non-violence, yet still face serious threats from Israel.

“They are unarmed and only carrying aid. If anything happens to them, the world will know who is responsible,” the activists said.

The call adds further international pressure on the US and Israel amid growing global support for the flotilla’s mission to break the Gaza blockade and deliver humanitarian assistance to residents facing starvation. []

Also Read: Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

