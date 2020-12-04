UAE Committed to Resolve Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations (photo: special)

New York, MINA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains committed to stepping up efforts to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and working with regional and international partners to find solutions that meet the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, at the plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly on the Palestinian Problem, said, “The Middle East is witnessing many conflicts and crises that are tiring its people.” Saudi Gazette reported on Friday.

Moreover, with the still outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, the challenges are getting worse, she continued.

“The international community needs to continue to seek permanent solutions to this problem, by thinking of new approaches and steps to bring peace and stability to the region,” she added.

She also conveyed a message of solidarity sent by the Emir of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the United Nations on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity for the Palestinian People, stating, “The UAE government and its people reaffirm their permanent commitment to support the Palestinian brothers in achieving all their rights, lawful in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions. ”

Coinciding with the UAE’s 49th national day celebrations, Nusseibeh stressed that the Palestinian issue has become a foreign policy priority of his country.

He underlined that the UAE will not abandon its firm position, which is in line with the Arab position, in supporting the creation of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

For this reason, she added, efforts should be made to support initiatives aimed at creating an environment conducive to peace and the formation of a two-state solution.

Recalling the Abraham Accord, a product of political and diplomatic negotiations, he said the agreement would support the UAE’s positive and effective efforts to bring peace to the Middle East.

She also stressed the need to stop illegal practices in the Palestinian territories, including building and expanding settlements, violating holy places in Jerusalem, destroying property, and blockades on Gaza.

She renewed the UAE’s commitment to providing assistance to the Palestinian people, including by supporting UN agencies, with the UAE’s financial contributions so far, which exceeded USD 840 million from 2013-2020.

The UAE is one of the main donors to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

She added that the UAE, as chair of the UNRWA Advisory Committee since July 2020, has continued to strive to strengthen the agency’s work, including in digital education transformation, empowerment of women and youth, and environmental sustainability. (T/RE1)

