Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Two Years of Genocide in Gaza: Mass Protest Held Outside US Embassy, Jakarta

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Hundreds Rally to Support Palestine in Front of US Embassy in Jakarta (photo: MINA)
Jakarta, MINA – A large gathering of people held a solidarity action for Palestine in front of the United States (US) Embassy on Jalan Medan Merdeka Selatan, Central Jakarta, on Tuesday.

The demonstration, initiated by several humanitarian organizations and the Global Peace Convoy Indonesia network, was held to mark two years of genocide in Gaza and to demand an end to the blockade on the territory.

Religious figure Felix Siauw attended and delivered a fiery speech under the hot sun. He affirmed that the action was a form of moral and humanitarian support from the Indonesian community for the people of Palestine.

“The core of this event is simply to voice our aspirations, that Indonesia provides full support for our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Baitul Maqdis,” Felix stated.

“This is not about domestic politics, but about humanitarian aid and public education so that people know we still have family in Palestine,” he added.

Felix also criticized the stance of the United States, which is viewed as consistently supporting Israeli policies. “We want to tell the world that genocide must not be allowed to continue. If it persists, it means the world knows the hypocrisy of international law when it concerns Muslims,” he asserted.

Despite the scorching heat, participants, most of whom wore black and white attire remained steadfast, listening to the speeches and engaging in a joint prayer. Some sat on the pavement, waving the Palestinian flag and shouting the call: “Free Palestine!”

The demonstration, which lasted throughout the afternoon, featured prayers, the reading of poems for the war victims in Gaza, and the distribution of free mineral water and bread by volunteers to both participants and passing motorists.

In addition to highlighting two years of genocide in Gaza, the action also served as a protest against the arrest of several international activists belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian convoy, which had been intercepted by Israeli forces in the Mediterranean Sea a few days prior.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagUS Embassy in Jakarta

