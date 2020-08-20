Sultan of Brunei: Event of Hijrah Guides Our Principle in Life

Badar Seri Begawan, MINA – Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah said the events of the Hijrah are a guiding principle in life which teaches the values of leadership, sacrifice, loyalty, and patience.

In delivering a message from Istana Nurul Iman on the eve of the New Year 1442 Hijrah, on Wednesday night (August 19) which was broadcast on national television and radio, he said, “This occasion requires us to reflect upon the history of the Hijrah, which allowed the followers of Prophet Muhammad Peace and Blessings Be Upon Him (pbuh) to rise up and form a glorious civilisation.”

“A great civilisation is not limited to material achievements, but is founded upon honourable values. Possessing ethics or a moral character must take precedence,” he said. Borneo Bulletin reported.

“Good character traits were evidently displayed by the Prophet pbuh and his Companions during the Hijrah. The Prophet pbuh himself exemplified noble values such as courage, patience and a firm resolute in carrying out the commands of Allah the Almighty. Meanwhile, the companions involved in the Hijrah mission demonstrated excellence of character as staunch supporters of the Prophet pbuh,” Sultan said.

“The Hijrah undoubtedly contains many lessons to be emulated, namely the moral integrity of the Prophet pbuh in upholding the commands of Allah the Almighty, without any doubts and fears, despite the difficulties and dangers that he faced,” he said.

He added, in this inconstant world, Muslims must hold firm to the moral ethics of the Prophet pbuh and his companions. The Prophet pbuh noble character was derived from Al-Quran, meaning that his life embodied its principles, which should be emulated by all Muslims.

Clearly, the history of the Hijrah contains life lessons, from which we may learn about all kinds of things, such as leadership, sacrifice, loyalty and patience.

In Brunei Darussalam, Hijrah is observed by gatherings in mosques, surau and religious halls, together with religious events such as the recitation of doa, and mass prayerز

“We are also encouraging religious talks through radio and television, as a way to enhance knowledge on Hijrah or any lessons that can be learnt from it,” he said. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)