President Jokowi Meets Singapore’s President at Bogor Palace

President Jokowi and Singapore President Halimah while attending the statehood at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java Province, Tuesday (04/02). (Photo: Public Relations / Jay)

Bogor, MINA – President Joko Widodo received a state visit from the President of Singapore, Halimah Yacob and a delegation at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java Province on Tuesday, February 4.

He said that it was an honor to receive a visit from the President of Singapore. “This is President Halimah’s first visit,” President Jokowi said when opening a joint press statement.

According to President Jokowi, Indonesia and Singapore are close neighbors with no option to continue to strengthen mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

“The close relationship that we have built is not only in the economic field but also relations between communities,” Jokowi added.

According to the Secretary of the Cabinet, the agenda of the President of Singapore during the Bogor Presidential Palace was a state ceremony, then filled in a guest book, talked in the veranda, and after that planted trees. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)