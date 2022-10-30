Palestinians Commemorate 66th Anniversary of Kafr Qassem Massacre

Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated on Saturday morning in the occupied Palestinian interior and the village of ​​Kafr Qassem, in commemoration of the 66th anniversary of the Kafr Qassem massacre, which was committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians in the village, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

Thousands of Palestinian citizens participated in this angry march, including the head and members of the Kafr Qassem municipality, the People’s Committee, leaders of political parties and movements, representatives of Arab lists, and a number of heads of local authorities.

Palestinian flags were raised alongside black flags in mourning for the victims of the massacre, amid chants denouncing the criminal policy of the Israeli occupation, and demanding the occupation recognize the massacre and bear responsibility for it.

The mayor of Kafr Qassem, lawyer Adel Badir, said, “The Israeli occupation is still evading its responsibility in this massacre, and we still demand official recognition from all official bodies, led by the occupation, to recognize this massacre.”

On October 29, 1956, the Israeli occupation soldiers committed a heinous massacre against Palestinians returning to their homes in the village of Kafr Qassem, killing 49 civilians, most of them shepherds and farmers, and wounding 31 throughout the village.

As a typical brutal regime, the Israeli occupation forces detained a young Palestinian man after severely assaulting him while walking peacefully on Al-Ain Street in the town of Silwan in Occupied Jerusalem. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)