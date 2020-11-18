Palestine Looks For Dialogue with Biden

Berlin, MINA – Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki expressed the aspirations of the Authority to dialogue with the new US government and to open a new page.

Al-Maliki spoke at a press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, in the German capital, Berlin on Tuesday. Quds Press reported.

“We see a window of opportunity, and we want to take advantage of these opportunities to open new pages,” he said.

“We want to have an open dialogue with the new government about restarting work,” he added.

Al-Maliki also expressed the Palestinian leadership’s readiness to face a new government.

“We are ready to tackle, and we are confident that the new US administration believes in a two-state solution,” he said.

Al-Maliki added that Palestine has suffered greatly from Trump’s biased steps directed against Palestine, starting with the transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the closure of our offices in Washington and the cessation of financial support for the authorities.

He pointed out that Germany can play an important role in this direction, and in finding ways to resume Palestinian-Israeli negotiations again. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)