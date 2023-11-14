MSF: Ambulances, Patients Under Attacks Israeli Forces Near Al-Shifa Hospital

Gaza, MINA – Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said, on Monday, that an ambulance and the patients inside came under attack near the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

When we sent the ambulance to bring the patients, a few metres away, they attacked the ambulance. There are injured people around the hospital, they are looking for medical care, we can’t bring them inside

the French-based humanitarian organisation said on X, quoting one of its surgeons in the hospital.

“There’s also a sniper who attacked patients, they have gunshot wounds, we operated on three of them,” the group said.

It also noted that with 600 inpatients, 37 babies and a patient in need of intensive care at the hospital, the medical team there refused to leave unless the patients are evacuated first.

“We need a guarantee that there is a safe corridor because we saw some people trying to leave Al-Shifa, they killed them, they bombed them, the sniper killed them,” it said.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 38th day, at least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 children and women, and more than 28,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures by Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)