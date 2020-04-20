Lockdown in Palestine Worse Than Lockdown Coronavirus

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Muslim Imran, a man from the West Bank tells about the situation between the lockdown in Malaysia due to coronavirus (Covid-19) and lockdown in Palestine by Israel.

The man who has lived in Kuala Lumpur since 2003, said that many Malaysians found it difficult to live under the Movement Control Order (MCO) policy or a kind of quarantine of the region due to Covid-19 outbreak.

But he said it is the situation that Palestinians faced daily under Israeli occupation. It was quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday, April 20.

Imran, who also serves as Chairman of the Palestinian Cultural Organization of Malaysia (PCOM), said restrictions on movement and living under curfew are their daily friends in Palestine.

“This is nothing new for us. Many of us live under Israeli occupation and curfews, “Muslim Imran said.

Imran said that Palestinians have been living without electricity. In the West Bank and Gaza, he said Palestinians cannot enjoy electricity 24 hours a day because of Israeli sanctions on fuel.

He also recalled how Israeli forces restricted Palestinian pilgrims from visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Although the house is only half an hour from Aqsa Mosque, many residents under the age of 50 must first obtain Israeli permission for worship.

“Everyday, we experience worse than MCO in Palestine,” Muslim said.

As a result of Israeli lockdown, said Imran, Palestinians live below the poverty line and more than 50 percent are unemployed.

But Imran understands that life under MCO is not easy. All transportation and movement access is very restricted.

Imran also sympathizes with Malaysians and the world community who are experiencing these difficult times.

He also prayed that people affected by Covid-19 infection be cured soon.

“We Palestinians pray that this pandemic will soon pass,” he said.

Malaysia announced its MCO policy since March 18, 2020. This rule prohibits its citizens from traveling abroad and closes all shops, except those that sell food and daily necessities, to stem the surge in Covid-19 infections.

This regulation also prohibits activities involving the masses, including religious, sports and socio-cultural activities.

All places of worship are closed and shops are closed, except for those selling daily necessities.

Malaysia then extended the MCO until 28 April. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)