Jakarta Government, Bank Indonesia Holds Indonesia-Japan Economic Forum

Jakarta, MINA – The Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta together with Bank Indonesia (BI) held the Indonesia-Japan Economic Forum (IJEF) on Wednesday.

The event was held virtually, with the theme “A Springboard Towards a Stronger Strategic Partnership” and especially for investment and promotion activities, this is a written statement received by MINA.

This year, the focus on the waste to energy project is ready to be offered to potential Japanese investors.

On that occasion, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government offered an Immediate Treatment Facility (ITF) project managed by Perumda Pembangunan Pasar Jaya to manage waste in the East and South areas of DKI Jakarta.

It should be noted that investment has contributed significantly to driving Jakarta’s economic growth, with a share of up to 34 percent of the GRDP (Gross Regional Domestic Product).

For this reason, various efforts to increase investment in Jakarta have been carried out on an ongoing basis.

The IJEF event was opened by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, the Governor of Bank Indonesia, the Head of BKPM, and attended by the Head of Representative of Bank Indonesia Tokyo, SKPD (Panjangin) of DKI Jakarta Provincial Government related to investment, as well as foreign investors from Japan or parties affiliated with Japan Company.

It is also a collaboration between the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) Tokyo, Bank Indonesia, the Ministry of Trade and the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)