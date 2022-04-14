Israeli Occupation Murders Two Unarmed Palestinians in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Two Palestinian youths were shot dead by Israeli occupation forces, on Wednesday evening, during confrontations in the West Bank.

Local sources reported that the 16-year-old boy, Muhammad Fouad Hamamra, was murdered by the occupation’s bullets during confrontations in the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem.

Later, during confrontations in the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, the martyr Omar Muhammad Alyan (20 years) died after being shot by the occupation forces, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reports.

It is noteworthy that the cities of the West Bank, Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territories are witnessing violent confrontations between the Israeli occupation army and Palestinian citizens in response to the occupation’s crimes and daily violations against them.

The escalation is increasing in light of the announcement of the alleged Jewish temple groups storming Al-Aqsa Mosque and slaughtering sacrifices there on the occasion of the so-called Jewish Passover. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)