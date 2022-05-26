Israeli Court Cancels Permit to Perform Jewish Rituals at Al-Aqsa

Al-Quds, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Court on Wednesday (May 25) night, finally announced the cancellation of the decision to allow Jews to carry out their rituals inside the area of ​​the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Palestinian City of Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

According to Israeli media quoted by the Palestinian Information Center (PIP), the Israeli court has overturned a previous court decision that allowed Jewish settlers to perform rituals in the courtyard of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The decision was taken, according to the Israeli court because the situation and conditions are sensitive.

Last Sunday, the Israeli Magistrates’ Court issued a decision that removed “restrictions” imposed on settlers, including orders to be expelled from the Old City of Al-Quds, after they performed Talmudic rituals in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The residents of Al-Quds have constantly had to face the constant onslaught of settlers’ attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hamas movement and Palestinian resistance factions have previously warned the Israeli occupation of the dangers of the Israeli occupation court’s decision, which allows Jewish settlers to perform Talmudic rituals in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)