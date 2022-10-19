Israel to Cut Down 30,000 Palestinian Forest Trees in Tubas

Tubas, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces issued an order to cut down and dismantle tens of thousands of forest trees belonging to Palestine in the Atouf area, southeast of Tubas, in the northern West Bank, Palinfo reported on Wednesday

Moataz Basharat, the official in charge of Jordan Valley issues in Tubas province, said the Israeli occupation authorities had notified the felling of 30,000 forest trees planted in a pastoral (grazing) reserve in an area of ​​1,600 hectares.

The head of the Atouf and al-Ras al-Ahmar Village Councils, Abdullah Bisharat, said the trees that were ordered to be cut down were planted by the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture and the village council with the support of international institutions.

He explained that the notification date was October 6, but a notice plaque was found on the land yesterday. This shows that the Israeli occupation authorities have posted notices on the land without sending them directly.

The Israeli occupation stole agricultural land, robbed farmers of water sources by declaring the land a military area and establishing new illegal settlement colony posts to facilitate the looting of Palestinian land. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)