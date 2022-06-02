Israel Rejects, US Commitment to Reopen Consulate in Jerusalem

Washington, MINA – the US State Department spokesman Ned Price said his country remains committed to reopening the consulate in Jerusalem.

Ned Price explained that his government will discuss the matter further with Israel and Palestine.

“There are a number of steps that must be taken to reopen every diplomatic facility. As you know, there are some that we have to say about the unique sensitivity of this particular facility,” explained Price as quoted from MEMO on Thursday.

The former President Donald Trump last 2018 moved the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and closed a separate facility in the city that serves as a consulate for Palestinians.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s administration has promised to reopen the consulate without setting a date. But Israel has publicly opposed the plan and suggested such a mission should be outside occupied East Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)