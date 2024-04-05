US Approves Transfer of Thousands Additional bombs to Israel

Washington, MINA – The US approved the transfer of thousands of additional bombs to Israel earlier this week amid criticism over its military assistance to Israel despite reports of Tel Aviv targeting civilians and aid workers, according to a Biden administration official, Anadolu Agency reports.

The official, confirming an earlier report by the Washington Post, told Anadolu that the State Department approved the transfer of more than 1,000 small diameter bombs and more than 1,000 MK82 500-pound bombs, as well as fuses for MK80 bombs to Israel.

The transfer was approved prior to the attack on the WCK (World Central Kitchen), said the official, adding that the “munitions in question are pursuant to a previously Congressionally notified and announced Foreign Military Sale, so Congress was not notified a second time.”

Deliveries would not occur before late 2024 and 2025, according to the official.

The Washington Post reported that the transfer was approved on the day Israeli strikes in Gaza killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen.

The workers killed in Monday’s strikes were nationals of Australia, Poland, the UK, Palestine, as well as a US-Canadian dual citizen.

Despite coordinating movements with the Israeli army, the humanitarian organization said the convoy was hit as it was leaving a warehouse in the southern Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid.

US President Joe Biden said he is “outraged” and “heartbroken” over the deadly airstrikes and highlighted that Israel “has not done enough to protect aid workers.”

The US is facing a barrage of criticism for providing military assistance to Israel amid reports of Tel Aviv targeting civilians with nearly 33,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, killed in Gaza, and credible reports of violations of international law and US law, including the blocking of American aid. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)