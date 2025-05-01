Israel Destroys Over 1,000 Mosques in Gaza, Latest Strike Hits Al-Faraj Mosque in Nuseirat

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military has intensified its air campaign across central Gaza, with the latest strike reducing Al-Faraj Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp to rubble and injuring several civilians.

The attack adds to a staggering toll on Gaza’s religious infrastructure since Israel launched its military aggression in October 2023. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, more than 1,100 mosques have been damaged or destroyed out of a total 1,244 across the territory.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli occupation warplanes dropped high-explosive ordnance directly onto Al-Faraj Mosque, which had served as a vital spiritual and social center for the community. The wounded were evacuated to Al-Awda Hospital for treatment.

The destruction of religious sites has not been limited to mosques. Churches have also been targeted in what rights groups and observers warn is a systematic assault on places of worship and civilian life.

Israel resumed heavy bombardments on March 18, 2025, effectively breaking a ceasefire agreement reached on January 19. By the end of April, the death toll in Gaza had surpassed 52,000, primarily women and children.

The bombing of Al-Faraj Mosque comes amid growing global concern. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

As the devastation mounts, pressure is intensifying on world powers to hold Israel accountable and initiate an impartial international investigation into the repeated targeting of religious institutions and civilians.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

