European Commission Vice President: Israel’s War in Gaza Is Genocide

Paris, MINA – European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera on Thursday described Israel’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip as genocide.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the academic year at Sciences Po University in Paris, Ribera said the genocide in Gaza reflects Europe’s failure to act and to speak with one voice, Quds Press reported.

“This is happening even as protests spread across European cities and 14 members of the UN Security Council call for an immediate ceasefire,” she said.

Her remarks mark the first time a European Commission official has characterized the situation in Gaza as genocide, underscoring growing European concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Also Read: Italian Dockworkers Threaten Port Shutdown Over Gaza Flotilla Seizure

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces, with direct backing from the United States and other Western countries, have waged a devastating war in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hind Rajab Foundation Files Complaint Against Israeli Officer in Greece