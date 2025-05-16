SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jakarta Declaration Demands Prosecution of Netanyahu, Calls for Israel’s Diplomatic Isolation

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Mardani Ali Sera, reading the Jakarta Declaration during the closing of the 19th PUIC Conference at the Nusantara Building, Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday (May 15, 2025). (Photo: Jaka/vel/Parlementaria)

Jakarta, MINA – The 19th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), held in Jakarta, officially adopted the Jakarta Declaration on Thursday, representing a unified stance by Muslim-majority countries against Israel’s continued human rights violations in Palestine.

The declaration calls for international legal action against Israeli officials, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, both of whom have been subject to arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) since 2024 for war crimes committed in Gaza.

During the closing session, Mardani Ali Sera, Chair of the Indonesian House of Representatives’ Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (BKSAP), emphasized full support from PUIC member states for ongoing legal efforts at both the ICC and ICJ. He also urged the international community to impose diplomatic and economic sanctions against Israel.

Indonesian House Speaker Puan Maharani echoed this sentiment, affirming the solidarity among Islamic parliaments in defending justice and supporting the Palestinian independence.

The declaration strongly rejects any form of annexation of Palestinian territories and condemns the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians. It calls for an immediate end to military aggression, the lifting of the blockade on Gaza, and the enforcement of diplomatic isolation against Israel.

Among its 17 recommendations, the Jakarta Declaration reaffirms support for full Palestinian statehood, the release of hostages, and the recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine in accordance with pre-1967 borders. It also calls on member states to intensify diplomatic efforts at the United Nations to advance a two-state solution, set to be a key focus at the upcoming summit in New York.

Beyond the Palestinian issue, the declaration also highlights global concerns such as rising Islamophobia, religious intolerance, and discrimination. It encourages interfaith dialogue and urges protection for Muslim minorities in conflict zones, including Kashmir and Myanmar.

The conference concluded with a collective call for good governance, transparency, and democracy among Muslim countries to address global challenges effectively. “Without strong governance, achieving global justice will remain out of reach,” Mardani concluded.[]

