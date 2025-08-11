SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

New Zealand Mulls Recognition of Palestinian State

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Palestinian flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestinian flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Wellington, MINA – New Zealand is weighing the possibility of formally recognizing the State of Palestine, with a decision expected within the next month, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced Monday, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Peters said the government will deliberate on the matter and finalize its stance in September, according to state-run Radio New Zealand. He is scheduled to present New Zealand’s position during the UN General Assembly in New York later that month.

While the announcement does not immediately alter New Zealand’s official position on Gaza or Palestinian statehood, it signals a potential shift that could align Wellington with other Western nations moving toward recognition.

The development comes as Australia confirmed it would recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September. France has already committed to recognition at the same forum, while the UK has indicated support contingent on Israel meeting certain conditions.

Peters stressed that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza remains a pressing global concern, emphasizing that New Zealand is approaching the decision with “careful, methodical, and deliberate attention.” He noted that the government will consider the rapidly deteriorating situation on the ground, the differing views among its close partners, and the stance of several Arab states insisting that Hamas must disarm and play no role in future Palestinian governance. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

