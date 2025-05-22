Gaza Blockade Causes Hundreds of Deaths and Miscarriages

Gaza, MINA – Israel’s ongoing blockade of Gaza for over 80 days has caused a severe humanitarian crisis, leading to hundreds of deaths and miscarriages, worsening life for more than 2.4 million Palestinians, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that 326 people have died due to lack of food, medicine, and nutrition, including 58 from acute malnutrition and 242 from inadequate medical access. Elderly people are among the most affected.

Over 300 miscarriages have been recorded since the full blockade began on March 2, along with 26 kidney failure patients dying due to limited medical care. Blood shortages have also crippled hospitals’ ability to treat the wounded.

“This is a humanitarian disaster that amounts to genocide,” said the Gaza Media Office, warning of potential mass starvation for the 2.4 million residents if the blockade continues.

Also Read: First Aid Convoy in 81 Days Enters Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli Blockade

The office urged the international community, including the UN, to pressure Israel to lift the blockade and restore full access to humanitarian aid.

The blockade, combined with ongoing military assaults in northern and southern Gaza, continues to escalate the civilian toll.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Death Toll in Gaza Genocide Surpasses 53,000 as of May 21