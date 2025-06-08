Malaysia Urges for Stronger ASEAN–GCC Alliance to Confront Israeli Atrocities

Putrajaya, MINA – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged for stronger collaboration between Southeast Asian and Gulf nations in confronting Israel’s ongoing aggression in Gaza, stressing that the burden of peace must be shared globally.

Speaking after Eid al-Adha prayers at Putra Mosque in Putrajaya, Anwar emphasized that regional and international unity is essential to ending the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

“We have made our position clear through Wisma Putra’s official statement, but this is not a burden for one country to bear alone,” Anwar stated, as reported by Malaysia’s national news agency, Bernama.

Referring to Malaysia’s recent diplomatic engagements with Gulf states, Anwar noted a growing consensus that needs to be reinforced. “There is shared understanding that must now evolve into concrete and collective action,” he said.

Also Read: Thousands Join Tunisia-Led Convoy to Gaza Border in Solidarity with Palestinians

He called on ASEAN, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and like-minded nations to join forces in delivering a clear message and mounting pressure on global powers to stop Israel’s continued assaults on civilians.

The Prime Minister’s remarks followed the United States’ latest veto in the United Nations Security Council, which blocked a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the removal of barriers to humanitarian aid.

Malaysia has repeatedly voiced disappointment over the UN Security Council’s inaction, criticizing the body’s inability to uphold justice and international humanitarian principles amid the ongoing siege of Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Syria Closes Refugee Camp, Declares ‘Humanitarian Tragedy’ Over