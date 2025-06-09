SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Humanitarian Vessel Madleen Faces Israeli Interference Near Gaza Coast

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

(Photo: Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza reported that its humanitarian vessel Madleen is experiencing serious disruptions by Israeli forces just a few miles off the coast of Gaza.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Sunday, the Committee affirmed that the activists on board remain committed to their mission, sailing forward despite growing threats. “To the people under siege in Gaza, our message is clear: you are not alone,” the post read.

The Committee also alleged that Israeli authorities are actively disrupting the vessel’s navigation and communication systems. According to Quds Press, these disruptions are believed to be targeted attempts to hinder the ship’s progress.

To ensure transparency and safety, the Committee has published a live tracking link, allowing the public to monitor the ship’s route and verify the condition of those onboard. Supporters around the world are being urged to share the link widely.

The Madleen departed from the port of Catania, Italy earlier this month, carrying aid bound for the besieged Gaza Strip. The voyage is part of an international effort to challenge the long-standing blockade imposed by Israel since 2007.

This marks the 36th mission of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The ship is named after Madleen Kullab, Gaza’s first female professional fisher, who lost both her father and livelihood in the wake of Israel’s military assault on Gaza in October 2023.

On board are 12 activists from various countries, as well as humanitarian supplies including food, medicine, and medical equipment. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Humanitarian Vessel Madleen Faces Israeli Interference Near Gaza Coast

Humanitarian Vessel Madleen Faces Israeli Interference Near Gaza Coast

