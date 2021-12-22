Indonesian West Sumatra Grand Mosque Wins World’s Best Mosque Design

Padang, MINA – The design of the Great Mosque of West Sumatra in Padang won the Abdullatif Al-Fozan Award, an award event that showcases the works and designs of mosques from Muslim-populated countries in the world.

The recipient of the award, Rizal Muslimin, is the designer of the West Sumatra Grand Mosque design. Rizal comes from the famous architectural office from Bandung, Urbane Indonesia (UI). Thus, it is quoted from Republika.

UI is an architectural office created by the Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, before he entered politics. There are three mosques from UI that were nominated for the Abdullatif Al-Fozan Award in addition to the Great Mosque of West Sumatra.

Two other mosques were even designed directly by Ridwan Kamil, namely the Al Irsyad Mosque in Kota Baru Parahyangan and the Al Safar Mosque in the rest area of ​​KM 88 of the Purbaleunyi Toll Road.

“So there are three categories that won the award. One architect who won the competition, his name was Rizal Muslimin, my former architect, who was backed up by my office, his name was Urbane Indonesia, and PT Penta, who drew the technical drawings,” said Ridwan Kamil, who is familiarly called Emil in the building Sate, Bandung City on Tuesday.

Emil said he is proud of Rizal’s achievements. This proves that the work of architects in Indonesia has been recognized by the world. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)