SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Constitutional Court Rejects Challenge to Ministers Holding Party Positions

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Chief Justice Suhartoyo (photo: X)
Chief Justice Suhartoyo (photo: X)

Jakarta, MINA – The Constitutional Court (MK) has rejected a judicial review petition challenging the prohibition against ministers simultaneously serving as political party officials. The petition was filed by four students from the University of Indonesia (UI).

Chief Justice Suhartoyo read out the verdict, Decision Number 35/PUU-XXIII/2025, during a plenary hearing at the Constitutional Court’s courtroom in Jakarta on Thursday. In its ruling, the Court declared the petitioners’ request inadmissible due to a lack of legal standing.

“The petitioners’ request cannot be accepted,” Suhartoyo stated while reading the verdict.

The petition was submitted by Stanley Vira Winata, Kaka Effelyn Melati Sukma, and Keanu Leandro Pandya Rasyah from the UI Faculty of Law, along with Keanu Leandro Pandya Rasyah from the UI Fiscal Administration Department. They sought to challenge the constitutionality of Article 23 letter c of Law Number 39 Year 2008 concerning the State Ministry.

Also Read: Another Rinjani Accident: Dutch Hiker Falls Day After Swiss Incident

The article states that “Ministers are prohibited from holding concurrent positions as: leaders of organizations financed by the State Budget and/or Regional Budgets.” The petitioners argued that this provision does not include a ban on ministers serving as political party officials.

Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra, in his deliberation, emphasized that the petitioners failed to demonstrate a direct link between the challenged article and their constitutional rights, whether as citizens, students, or activists.

“The Court finds that the petitioners have no institutional relation whatsoever with any particular political party,” Saldi said.

He added that the alleged constitutional harm claimed by the petitioners was deemed non-specific and lacked a clear connection to the enforcement of the law being challenged.

Also Read: Indonesia Rejects Transhipment in US Trade Deal

Consequently, the Constitutional Court rejected the entirety of the judicial review petition submitted by the UI students. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Central Java–Melaka Agree to Send Vocational Students to Malaysia

Tagconstitutional court Indonesian Minister Party official

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Chief Justice Suhartoyo (photo: X)
Indonesia

Indonesian Constitutional Court Rejects Challenge to Ministers Holding Party Positions

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Constitutional Court Rejects Lawsuit to Remove Religion from ID Cards

  • Sunday, 5 January 2025 - 17:59 WIB
Indonesia

Former Minister of Agriculture Yasin Limpo Sentenced to 12 Years

  • Saturday, 29 June 2024 - 14:26 WIB
Indonesia

Constitutional Court Rejects Presidential Election Lawsuit Filed by Ganjar-Mahfud

  • Monday, 22 April 2024 - 17:14 WIB
Indonesia

Constitutional Court Rejects Presidential Election Lawsuit Filed by Anies-Muhaimin

  • Monday, 22 April 2024 - 14:12 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian President Appoints New Minister and Deputy Ministers

  • Monday, 17 July 2023 - 13:40 WIB
Load More
Palestine

10 Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza City and Khan Yunis

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 22:53 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo Clarifies Worker Entry Rumors, Urges Citizens to Uphold Nation’s Image

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Shas Party Withdraws from Netanyahu’s Government Amid Draft Dispute

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:56 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:09 WIB
Indonesia

46 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Still Hospitalized in Saudi Arabia

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:05 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • 21 hours ago
International

Syria Requests UN Emergency Meeting Over Israeli Strikes

  • 18 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us