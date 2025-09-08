SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

President Prabowo Names Five New Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle

President Prabowo Subianto

Jakarta, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto reshuffled his Red and White Cabinet on Monday afternoon at the State Palace in Jakarta, appointing five new ministers.

During the ceremony, the president also officially established the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the first of its kind in Indonesia’s government structure.

The solemn inauguration began with the singing of the national anthem, “Indonesia Raya.” Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, leaders of state institutions, and other guests attended the event.

In his address, President Prabowo stated that the cabinet reshuffle was to strengthen government performance in addressing national challenges in the economic, social, and public service sectors.

“This change is based on evaluation and the strategic needs of the nation,” Prabowo said. “We want the government to work faster and more effectively for the welfare of the people.”

Based on the Presidential Decree read out by the State Secretary, several new ministers and officials were appointed. Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa took over as Minister of Finance, replacing Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Mukhtarudin was named Minister of Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection, while Ferry Juliantono became the new Minister of Cooperatives, succeeding Budi Arie Setiadi.

Additionally, a new ministry was formed with Mochamad Irfan Yusuf appointed as the Minister of Hajj and Umrah and Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak as the Deputy Minister.

The inauguration was marked by the swearing-in ceremony led by President Prabowo, followed by the signing of the official inauguration documents.

With the appointment of Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, Sri Mulyani Indrawati officially concluded her long tenure as Minister of Finance. Purbaya previously served as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) and has an academic background in economics from Purdue University in the United States.

The creation of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah marks a new chapter in Indonesian governance. The ministry will focus on organizing Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, including providing protection and services for pilgrims.

“Hajj and Umrah services are a great mandate that must be carried out with full responsibility,” President Prabowo said. “With this ministry, we hope that Hajj and Umrah matters become more professional and transparent.”

With the reshuffle, the president hopes the cabinet will be more cohesive and capable of achieving the great national vision of a Golden Indonesia 2045. []

President Prabowo Names Five New Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle

News Channel

About Us