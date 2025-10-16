SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

President Prabowo Affirms Foreign Nationals Can Lead State-Owned Enterprises

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

President Prabowo Subianto delivered a statement regarding the results of his state visit to the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/10/2025). (ANTARA/Andi Firdaus)

Jakarta, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto affirmed that foreign nationals (expatriates) can now lead Indonesia’s State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). He stated that the government has amended previous regulations requiring SOE leaders to be Indonesian citizens.

“We’ve changed the regulation, now expatriates, non-Indonesians, can lead our SOEs. So I’m very enthusiastic about this,” President Prabowo said during a dialogue with Steve Forbes at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

The Head of State also instructed BPI Danantara to seek the best talents to lead SOE companies, aiming to bring their management in line with international business standards.

“I’ve told Danantara’s management to operate under international standards. You can look for the best minds, the best talents,” President Prabowo said.

Also Read: Extreme Heatwave Hits Indonesia — Here’s What’s Causing It

He further instructed that the number of SOEs be reduced from around one thousand companies to approximately two hundred state-owned firms.

“I’ve already directed Danantara’s chairman to rationalize everything, reducing the number of SOEs from around one thousand to perhaps a more rational figure of 200 or 300, maybe 240 and to run them according to international standards,” President Prabowo stated.

President Prabowo expressed confidence that such restructuring would allow the state to reap greater returns from SOE profits, especially with fewer, more efficiently managed companies.

During the dialogue, moderator Steve Forbes also took a moment to congratulate President Prabowo in advance of his upcoming birthday on October 17.

Also Read: Strong 6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Sarmi, Papua

“This Friday, we’ll be celebrating your birthday. And since I’m older than you, I can say this, you look young to me,” Steve Forbes said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Minister of Culture Seeks Repatriation of Indonesia’s Historical Artifacts from Germany

TagAffirms Foreign Nationals Affirms Foreign Nationals Can Lead State-Owned Enterprises Can Lead President Prabowo President Prabowo Affirms Foreign Nationals Can Lead State-Owned Enterprises

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

President Prabowo Affirms Foreign Nationals Can Lead State-Owned Enterprises

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto Launches Expanded National Operation Against Illegal Mining

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Indonesia

80th TNI Anniversary: President Prabowo Calls Military the ‘Fortress of NKRI’

  • Sunday, 5 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Indonesia

Prabowo Prays for Revolution Heroes at Lubang Buaya, Jakarta

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 13:00 WIB
America

Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 21:08 WIB
Indonesia

Prabowo at the UN: Indonesia Ready to Deploy Peacekeeping Troops to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 10:10 WIB
Load More
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

President Prabowo Attends Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Supports Gaza Peace Efforts

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Asia

Afghan FM: Afghanistan Has Good Relations with All Neighbors, Except One

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 18:30 WIB
Indonesia

President Prabowo Affirms Foreign Nationals Can Lead State-Owned Enterprises

  • 7 hours ago
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Articles

Palestinians in Gaza Remain Wary Amid Ceasefire Jubilation

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 09:40 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades to Release 20 Israeli Hostages Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Monday, 13 October 2025 - 12:40 WIB
Palestine

Current Condition of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza After Ceasefire

  • 9 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us