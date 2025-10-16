President Prabowo Affirms Foreign Nationals Can Lead State-Owned Enterprises

Jakarta, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto affirmed that foreign nationals (expatriates) can now lead Indonesia’s State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). He stated that the government has amended previous regulations requiring SOE leaders to be Indonesian citizens.

“We’ve changed the regulation, now expatriates, non-Indonesians, can lead our SOEs. So I’m very enthusiastic about this,” President Prabowo said during a dialogue with Steve Forbes at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

The Head of State also instructed BPI Danantara to seek the best talents to lead SOE companies, aiming to bring their management in line with international business standards.

“I’ve told Danantara’s management to operate under international standards. You can look for the best minds, the best talents,” President Prabowo said.

He further instructed that the number of SOEs be reduced from around one thousand companies to approximately two hundred state-owned firms.

“I’ve already directed Danantara’s chairman to rationalize everything, reducing the number of SOEs from around one thousand to perhaps a more rational figure of 200 or 300, maybe 240 and to run them according to international standards,” President Prabowo stated.

President Prabowo expressed confidence that such restructuring would allow the state to reap greater returns from SOE profits, especially with fewer, more efficiently managed companies.

During the dialogue, moderator Steve Forbes also took a moment to congratulate President Prabowo in advance of his upcoming birthday on October 17.

“This Friday, we’ll be celebrating your birthday. And since I’m older than you, I can say this, you look young to me,” Steve Forbes said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

