Constitutional Court Ruling Strengthens Zakat Governance, FOZ Urges National Reform

Jakarta, MINA – The Forum Zakat (FOZ) welcomed the Constitutional Court’s (MK) ruling ordering the revision of Law No. 23 of 2011 on Zakat Management within a maximum of two years. The decision is seen as an important momentum for reforming zakat governance in Indonesia to make it more just, transparent, and participatory.

In a webinar titled “The Future of Zakat Governance After the 2025 Constitutional Court Ruling” held on Friday, FOZ Chairman Wildhan Dewayana stressed the need for collaboration among all stakeholders.

“The Constitutional Court’s ruling is not merely a legal matter, but a historic milestone in building an inclusive zakat system. FOZ is ready to oversee the revision of the law together with the government, parliament, and zakat institutions across Indonesia,” he said.

FOZ Head of Ecosystem Development, Ibnu Tsani, added that although the Constitutional Court formally rejected the petition, it actually delivered substantive gains.

According to him, the Court emphasized four key principles: separation of roles between regulator and operator, freedom for zakat payers (muzaki) to choose institutions, equality between BAZNAS and LAZ without subordination, and public participation in the legislative revision process.

“This is a strategic momentum toward good zakat governance that is professional, accountable, and in line with sharia,” he said.

The webinar was attended by hundreds of participants from various FOZ member zakat institutions, featuring speakers from Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and national zakat practitioners. The enthusiasm of the participants reflected the high level of public concern over the future of zakat governance in Indonesia.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

