Indonesia to Host MotoGP 2022 at Mandalika Circuit

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia will host the second MotoGP 2022 series which will be held at the Mandalika Circuit in March. All preparations are made to make the world-class racing event a success.

The Mandalika MotoGP Official Test will be held on 11-13 February 2022. The second MotoGP series will be raced on 18-20 March 2022. The official test and the second MotoGP series will be held at the Mandalika Circuit (Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit). This is the information received by MINA om Monday.

Around 505 more paddock personnel will attend the official test. They consist of racers, team managers, Dorna Sports, to international journalists and photographers who cover MotoGP. From the start of the pre-season test to the peak of holding MotoGP, the Indonesian government will implement a travel bubble.

Recently, Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA) has also officially collaborated with the Indonesian Motor Association (IMI) to facilitate the running of the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Lombok, on 18-20 March 2022.

IMI Deputy Chairperson of Motorcycle Sports, Sadikin Aksa said, it is hoped that the collaboration between MGPA and IMI can make the Mandalika Circuit one of the best in the world.

The process of improving facilities and infrastructure at the Mandalika Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara, ahead of the 2022 Indonesian MotoGP.

“Our first task is how to assist MGPA to improve the grade of the circuit. The record from the FIM has been that 90 percent of it has been implemented, it is hoped that it will be completed next week,” said Sadikin in Jakarta.

He added before the MotoGP series, the circuit had Grade A status, so that MotoGP races could be held. Currently, only the remaining 10 percent is unfinished.

“All the drainage has been completed, there are some paints that will be checked for homologation. Asphalt is no problem, it’s all finished. There are several electricals,” said Sadikin.

“From the FIM request, only 10 percent remain unfinished. So, hopefully it can be finished within this week. Because this will be checked during the winter test,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)