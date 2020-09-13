Indonesia Encourages Cultural Dialogue for Peaceful and Stable of South China Sea

Hanoi, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi encouraged all countries that are members of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) to project cultural values ​​and dialogue as well as peaceful conflict resolution, including the South China Sea (SCS) issue.

It was conveyed by the Foreign Minister at the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meeting which was held virtually on Saturday.

“I convey that for more than 5 decades, these values ​​and norms have navigated the Southeast Asian region to face various challenges that are not easy and have become a guide for cooperation with partners in the region,” said Retno in an online media briefing at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister also conveyed that Indonesia wanted to see the SCS area is peaceful and stable, with internationally recognized principles upheld, including the 1982 UNCLOS.

In particular, Retno referred to the results of the 53rd Joint Communique ASEAN Minister Meeting (AMM) which emphasized several things, namely, UNCLOS 1982 as an international legal framework for all activities in waters and seas and The Code of Conduct in the South China Sea must be consistent with international law.

“UNCLOS 1982 is the only basis for determining maritime entitlements, sovereignty and sovereign rights, jurisdiction, and legitimite interest in waters and seas,” said the Foreign Minister.

ARF is a forum for dialogue on political and security issues in the Asia Pacific region which was formed to support the process of integration and development of the ASEAN Political and Security Community.

ARF participants come from 26 countries and 1 European Union entity (27 in total), consisting of 10 ASEAN member countries (Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam), 10 ASEAN Talk Partners (United States, Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the European Union), and 7 other countries in the region (Bangladesh, North Korea, Mongolia, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Timor Leste). (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)