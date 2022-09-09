Hundreds of Palestinians Pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians participated today, Friday, in the revival of the national “Great Dawn” campaign at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and prayed in it, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

Large numbers of Palestinian citizens, including women and children, prayed the Fajr prayed at Al-Aqsa Mosque, within the Palestinian campaign “Great Dawn”.

Yesterday, Palestinian calls were launched for the massive participation in the “Great Dawn” campaign, today, Friday, in the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The calls stressed the importance of the Palestinians existence in Al-Aqsa and pray in it within the “Great Dawn” campaign, to thwart the Israeli occupation’s settlement schemes and the ongoing attempts to Judaize the mosque and the holy city.

It is expected that the coming period will witness an escalation of the Israeli settlers’ aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque, including incursions, performing Jewish rituals, and dancing in the mosque, attempting to completely Judaize it and impose a new reality in it.

According to the Judaization and settlement schemes of the occupation, the extremist Jewish Temple groups are to blow the trumpet several times in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque , during the 26 and 27 of this September in the so-called “Hebrew New Year.”

The Palestinian “Great Dawn” campaign turned into a weekly religious-political demonstration at Al-Aqsa Mosque, by naming each Friday a specific name that refers to one of the issues facing occupied Jerusalem.

In November 2020, the campaign was launched for the first time from the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, to face the repeated storming of the occupation forces and settlers, their attempts to Judaize it, and the performance of Talmudic rituals in it. Then, it moved to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and pervaded the rest of the Palestinian cities. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)