Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Health Post Ready to Serve Guests of the Tabligh Akbar

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

8 Views

Therapists from the Al-Fatah Therapist Community (KTA) are on duty at the health post during the 1446 H Tabligh Akbar at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Cileungsi, Bogor. (Photo: Doc. MINA)
Bogor, MINA – The Al-Fatah Therapist Community (KTA), together with the Islamic Cupping Volunteers of Indonesia (RBII) and the Kartini Social Service Institute of Bekasi, have opened a health post for attendees of the 1446 H Tabligh Akbar at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Cileungsi, Bogor. The event is taking place over three days, from Friday to Sunday, February 21-23, 2025.

KTA Chairman, Ustaz Rojiun, explained that the health post has been operating since the first day to provide attendees with various Islamic health treatments, such as cupping, fasdu, and back acupressure.

“We are working to ensure that attendees can fully participate in all events while maintaining their health,” he told MINA on Friday.

In addition to traditional therapies, free medical services are also available through collaboration with the Kartini Social Service Institute of Bekasi.

A team of medical professionals and therapists is on hand to offer health check-ups and medications to the attendees.

“This is our second year of collaboration, and we are committed to continuing to contribute to the health of Tabligh Akbar participants,” added Ustaz Rojiun.

This year’s 1446 H Tabligh Akbar carries the theme “Developing Community Literacy in the Digital Era to Enhance the Practice of Shari’ah and Community Participation in Defending Baitul Maqdis.”

Thousands of attendees from various regions are expected to join the event, which will feature activities such as lectures, a Sha’ban bazaar, an Islamic World Expo, and discussion sessions with scholars and Muslim intellectuals.

To ensure the well-being of participants, the organizers have encouraged all attendees to stay physically healthy throughout the event. Participants are advised to bring personal items like necessary medications, maintain cleanliness, and stay hydrated during the busy schedule.

“We remind attendees not to push themselves if they feel unwell and to visit the health post for immediate care,” said Ustaz Rojiun.

With the health post in place, the organizers hope that participants can focus on the activities without being distracted by health concerns.

“We want to make sure they can worship and engage in dawah comfortably,” concluded Ustaz Rojiun.

This event is part of efforts to strengthen Islamic brotherhood and raise awareness of the struggle to defend Baitul Maqdis and liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Therapists from the Al-Fatah Therapist Community (KTA) are on duty at the health post during the 1446 H Tabligh Akbar at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Cileungsi, Bogor. (Photo: Doc. MINA)
Health Post Ready to Serve Guests of the Tabligh Akbar

