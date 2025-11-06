SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Residents Face Winter Without Adequate Logistics

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Aid to Palestine in the form of winter clothing in the Gaza Strip. [Photo: Muhammadiyah]

Gaza, MINA – Humanitarian agencies are warning that the Gaza Strip is now entering winter with extremely limited supplies of food and emergency shelter, while damage from the two-year conflict has left millions of residents without adequate housing.

According to the latest reports, aid deliveries into Gaza are far below the required target. The World Food Programme (WFP) stated that only about half of the necessary food has managed to enter the territory. Meanwhile, Palestinian humanitarian organizations estimate that the total aid received is only about 25–30 percent of what is needed, Wafa reported.

Many displaced families are living in fragile tents or buildings damaged by military attacks, a situation that is worsening with the onset of the rainy season and falling temperatures.

Displaced persons, like Manal Salem (52), who is living in a tent in Khan Younis, said, “There are no decent tents, not enough clean water, not enough food, not enough money.”

Also Read: Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

An estimated 1.5 million people in Gaza are in urgent need of emergency shelter, yet the procurement of tents, tarpaulins, and other winter equipment remains stalled due to approvals and logistical obstacles.

The lack of fuel and cooking gas is also a significant concern, more than 60 percent of families in Gaza are reportedly forced to burn waste as a source of heat or for cooking due to limited access to safe energy sources.

This situation not only poses risks of starvation but also increases the potential for disease, hypothermia, and infections among vulnerable communities of children and the elderly.

The Gaza area has long faced blockades and aid restrictions since the prolonged military conflict between Hamas and Israel. Vital infrastructure, such as roads, electricity, clean water, and the health system, is heavily damaged or non-operational.

Also Read: Hamas Hands Over 20 of 28 Israeli Hostage Bodies, Search Efforts Continue

With the arrival of winter which in the past has caused floods, tent destruction, and cold-related deaths, humanitarian workers warn that the current state could develop into a large-scale humanitarian catastrophe if access to aid is not immediately scaled up.

Indonesia and the international community are urged to intensify support, both through the direct delivery of aid and through advocacy, to ensure the humanitarian corridors into Gaza are opened fully and safely.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Declares Border Area With Egypt Closed Military Zone

TagWinter in Gaza

