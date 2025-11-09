SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

WHO, OCHA Warn of Worsening Gaza Crisis Ahead of Winter

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Gaza, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) have issued a stark warning regarding the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian and health situation in the Gaza Strip amid border closures, the ongoing siege, and the imminent onset of winter.

WHO stated that approximately 16,500 patients in Gaza are currently awaiting medical evacuation abroad for treatment.

The global health agency stressed that medical supplies are prepared and positioned at the border, but their entry remains blocked due to the continuous closure of the crossing points.

WHO urged the immediate opening of the Rafah crossing and all other border routes, noting that Rafah is the only viable path for medical evacuations and serves as the main entry point for medicines and medical equipment.

Furthermore, the WHO appealed to the international community to ensure unhindered humanitarian aid access and to encourage more countries to accept patients from Gaza for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, OCHA reported that hundreds of thousands of displaced families in Gaza now face the beginning of winter without adequate shelter or sufficient protection.

The UN body also noted that only about 4 percent of Gaza’s agricultural land remains accessible and cultivable due to the massive destruction inflicted by Israeli attacks.

According to OCHA, this situation is further increasing the risk of famine across the Palestinian enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

