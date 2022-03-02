FIFA’s Double Standards Towards Russia and Israel Questioned

Zurich, MINA – FIFA took firm steps to punish Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine, but this has been criticized by netizens for the double standards imposed by the world’s highest soccer body.

Russia will certainly fail to advance to the 2022 World Cup, while Spartak Moscow will also not be able to step into the Europa League. FIFA and UEFA have imposed a ban on playing for the Russian national team and Russian clubs from competing in events under the auspices of the two institutions.

FIFA’s decision has been welcomed and criticized. As quoted from CNN on Wednesday, one of the criticisms circulating on social media timelines is regarding the double standard set by Gianni Infantino and his friends.

Netizens think that FIFA, which is tough on Russia, cannot do the same to Israel who invaded Palestine. Memes are also scattered on social media regarding this matter.

There is a mention of FIFA unmoved and turned a blind eye when Israel attacked Palestine. In addition, there are also those who consider FIFA to associate support for Palestine as a political act, while support for Ukraine has received a positive response.

Not only about Israel, FIFA is but also considered not to move following the actions of the United States which attacked several countries.

Because the violence in the Middle East did not get as big a response as Russia’s attack on Ukraine, a footballer from Turkey, Aykut Demir, refused to wear a T-shirt with the theme of solidarity with Ukraine.

Demir considers the neglect of violence in the Middle East and hopes that humanitarian issues in the region will also receive attention. (T/RE1)

