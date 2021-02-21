Dozens of Whales Died After Stranded in Madura, East Java

Madura, MINA – Dozens of whales died after being stranded on the beach of Paterman Village, Modung District, Madura, East Java.

Eriy Yulianto from the Indonesian Traditional Fishermen Association (KNTI) said there were more than 50 whales that were stranded and found by local residents since Thursday.

Residents tried to return the whale to the middle of the sea when it was found, but they were unsuccessful because of the heavy weight of the whale.

“Of the dozens of whales, three are still alive and have been released into the sea this afternoon,” Eriy told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

He said the dead whales buried in the coastal area on Saturday.

So far, it is not clear why the whales were stranded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)