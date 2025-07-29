SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Bangladesh Blocks Entry of 100 Rohingya Refugees at Naf River

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 Views

Arakan, MINA – Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) have prevented around 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees from crossing the Naf River from Myanmar’s western Rakhine State into Bangladeshi territory.

The refugees were forced back into the middle of the river and remained stranded as of Sunday morning, amid heavy monsoon rains and deteriorating health and living conditions.

Local sources told the Arakan News Agency (ANA) that the Rohingya refugees including women, children, the sick, and the elderly were transported on July 25 by motorboats from Buthidaung town in Rakhine State to Jaliadwip Island.

The source added that a group affiliated with the Arakan Army (AA) separatists handled the transport in exchange for a payment of 700,000 Myanmar kyats per person. The group reportedly forced the refugees toward Bangladeshi waters without any protection in the early hours of July 26.

Also Read: Tortured Upon Returning to Myanmar, Rohingya Family Seeks Refuge Again in Bangladesh

As the refugees attempted to cross, they were intercepted by Bangladeshi border guards, who denied them entry and pushed them back into the river.

The refugees spent the night without shelter, food, or medical care, with reports of disease outbreaks particularly affecting children and the elderly. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Saudi Reaffirms No Normalization with Israel Without a Palestinian State

TagRohingya refugees

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Bangladesh Blocks Entry of 100 Rohingya Refugees at Naf River

  • 4 hours ago
Asia

Tortured Upon Returning to Myanmar, Rohingya Family Seeks Refuge Again in Bangladesh

  • 5 hours ago
Asia

“Rohingya Youth Killed by Landmine While Delivering Food to AA Militants”

  • Sunday, 29 June 2025 - 15:18 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Asia

US Announces $73 Million in Assistance for Rohingya Refugees Amid Funding Shortage

  • Saturday, 29 March 2025 - 13:26 WIB
Asia

UN Secretary-General Visits Rohingya Refugees Amid Looming Food Cuts in Bangladesh

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 22:43 WIB
Load More
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 05:19 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza’s 100,000 Children Face Death as Baby Formula Runs Out

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 17:32 WIB
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Only 73 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza as Famine Deepens, Local Authorities Say

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 05:53 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 15:24 WIB
Netanyahu Holds Map Showing West Bank, Gaza as Part of Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Training Base, Adding to Military Deaths Linked to Gaza War

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:17 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Visits Ancient Taybeh Church Damaged by Zionist Israelis

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 14:55 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Warns of Stronger Strikes Against US and Israel if Attacked Again

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 07:31 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us