SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Rohingya Muslims Face Starvation Amidst Arakan Army’s Seizure of Land and Fisheries

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 23 minutes ago

23 minutes ago

4 Views ㅤ

Illustration: Rohingya fishermen. (Image: doc. ANA)

Buthidaung, MINA – Rohingya Muslims in Buthidaung Township report severe hardship as the Arakan Army, an ethnic Buddhist militia, has seized control of their agricultural lands and fishing grounds, making it nearly impossible for families to feed themselves.

According to a report by the Arakan News Agency (ANA) on Saturday, villagers in Hpon Nyo Leik, Kin Taung, and surrounding areas are only allowed to cultivate their land under strict conditions. Farmers must either pay exorbitant taxes upfront or hand over the majority of their harvest to the militia.

“Even though it’s my own land, I can’t farm freely,” one villager told ANA. “If I don’t pay or give my crops, the militia will punish me. It’s impossible to survive this way.”

Fishing, a traditional food source for the Rohingya, is now severely restricted as the militia controls all major rivers and lakes. Many villagers are completely banned from fishing.

Also Read: Trump Renames Pentagon as ‘Department of War’ in Executive Order

“Before, we could fish freely to feed our children,” said another villager. “Now the Arakanese militia doesn’t allow it. We have no way to get food, and no one cares if we go hungry.”

Local sources report that these restrictions have caused the prices of essential foods, such as rice, vegetables, and fish, to skyrocket in the Buthidaung market, resulting in widespread hunger and malnutrition. Families are increasingly relying on borrowed food or reducing their meals to just one a day.

“The Arakanese militia controls everything: the land, the water, and the markets,” one villager added. “Without farming or fishing, we can’t survive.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

TagRohingya refugees

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Rohingya Muslims Face Starvation Amidst Arakan Army’s Seizure of Land and Fisheries

  • 23 minutes ago
Asia

Bangladesh Blocks Entry of 100 Rohingya Refugees at Naf River

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 17:09 WIB
Asia

Tortured Upon Returning to Myanmar, Rohingya Family Seeks Refuge Again in Bangladesh

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 16:05 WIB
Asia

“Rohingya Youth Killed by Landmine While Delivering Food to AA Militants”

  • Sunday, 29 June 2025 - 15:18 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Asia

US Announces $73 Million in Assistance for Rohingya Refugees Amid Funding Shortage

  • Saturday, 29 March 2025 - 13:26 WIB
Load More
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Europe

Hind Rajab Foundation Files Complaint Against Israeli Officer in Greece

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 17:41 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • 13 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Israel Seizes Over 112 Acres of Palestinian Land in West Bank for Settlement Expansion

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 11:58 WIB
Indonesia

House of Representatives Member Urges National Nutrition Agency to Verify Safety of Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 10:04 WIB
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Indonesia Meets Sabang Mayor to Support New Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 07:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us