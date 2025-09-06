Rohingya Muslims Face Starvation Amidst Arakan Army’s Seizure of Land and Fisheries

Buthidaung, MINA – Rohingya Muslims in Buthidaung Township report severe hardship as the Arakan Army, an ethnic Buddhist militia, has seized control of their agricultural lands and fishing grounds, making it nearly impossible for families to feed themselves.

According to a report by the Arakan News Agency (ANA) on Saturday, villagers in Hpon Nyo Leik, Kin Taung, and surrounding areas are only allowed to cultivate their land under strict conditions. Farmers must either pay exorbitant taxes upfront or hand over the majority of their harvest to the militia.

“Even though it’s my own land, I can’t farm freely,” one villager told ANA. “If I don’t pay or give my crops, the militia will punish me. It’s impossible to survive this way.”

Fishing, a traditional food source for the Rohingya, is now severely restricted as the militia controls all major rivers and lakes. Many villagers are completely banned from fishing.

“Before, we could fish freely to feed our children,” said another villager. “Now the Arakanese militia doesn’t allow it. We have no way to get food, and no one cares if we go hungry.”

Local sources report that these restrictions have caused the prices of essential foods, such as rice, vegetables, and fish, to skyrocket in the Buthidaung market, resulting in widespread hunger and malnutrition. Families are increasingly relying on borrowed food or reducing their meals to just one a day.

“The Arakanese militia controls everything: the land, the water, and the markets,” one villager added. “Without farming or fishing, we can’t survive.” []

