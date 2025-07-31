SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Arab States Call on Hamas to Relinquish Power to Save Two-State Solution

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

New York, MINA – In a coordinated international appeal, 17 countries, including members of the Arab League, Türkiye, and the European Union have called on Hamas to step aside and transfer governance of the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority in a renewed push to salvage the two-state solution, long rejected by Israel, Middle East Monitor reported.

The joint statement, issued during a UN session in New York, urges Hamas to relinquish its weapons and rule over Gaza in exchange for international support toward establishing a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

“In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support,” the declaration read.

The statement, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, condemned both the October 7 attacks by Hamas and the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, including the deliberate targeting of civilians, siege warfare, and the blockade. It reaffirmed the 1967 borders as the foundation for a future Palestinian state and endorsed the right of return for Palestinian refugees expelled during the 1948 Nakba.

Also Read: Portugal to Recognize State of Palestine

The declaration reflects growing frustration over Israel’s refusal to end its occupation and the lack of reconciliation between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority. The New York Declaration has been described as “historic and unprecedented” by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan urged global support for the plan, as both France and the UK hinted they would recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September unless Israel halts its war and resumes peace talks.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the initiative as a reward for “monstrous terrorism,” while Israeli media suggested possible retaliatory annexation of Palestinian land.

This latest appeal echoes the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which offered Israel normalization with the Arab world in exchange for a full withdrawal from territories occupied since 1967 and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, a proposal Israel has repeatedly rejected. []

Also Read: Canada to Recognize Palestine in September, Joining Global Push for Two-State Solution

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

