AMPHURI Highlights the Amendment of Hajj and Umrah Law

Yogyakarta, MINA – The Association of Muslim Hajj and Umrah Organizers of the Republic of Indonesia (AMPHURI) held its 2025 National Working Meeting in Yogyakarta on Sunday and Monday, July 20-21, 2025.

The annual forum served as a strategic platform to strengthen the organization’s vision of “AMPHURI Go Global” while addressing the crucial issue of the amendment of Law No. 8 of 2019 on the Organization of Hajj and Umrah.

Chairman of AMPHURI’s Executive Board, Firman M. Nur, said this year’s Mukernas plays an important role as a forum for evaluating and formulating the organization’s work plans, as well as discussing regulations currently under deliberation in the Indonesian House of Representatives.

“There are many regulatory changes that Hajj and Umrah business operators must carefully examine. This Mukernas is a key moment for AMPHURI to determine strategic steps to support the sustainability of the industry,” Firman said in a written statement received by MINA on Monday.

The Mukernas, as the second-highest forum after the National Congress, also featured a public dialogue attended by representatives from Commission VIII of DPR RI, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Hajj Organizing Agency, and Hajj and Umrah business operators.

Key issues raised included the separation of regulatory and operational roles, the sustainability of Hajj and Umrah travel businesses (PPIU/PIHK), and the certification of Hajj pilgrimage guides.

“AMPHURI is ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that the amendment of the Hajj and Umrah Law will not harm business operators while supporting better governance of pilgrimage services,” Firman added.

The event also featured the AMPHURI International Business Forum (AIBF) 2025, attended by national and international partners from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey.

The results of the Mukernas will be compiled into formal recommendations for the DPR, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen the ecosystem of Hajj, Umrah, and Muslim tourism in Indonesia.

Established in 2007, AMPHURI currently has 742 member organizations engaged in Hajj and Umrah operations, with a network of 14 regional boards across Indonesia. The association upholds international service standards under ISO 9001-2015 in guiding its members towards the global market. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

