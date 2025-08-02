SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Amphuri Calls for Removal of “Independent” Term from Hajj Bill

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.

Jakarta, MINA – The Association of Indonesian Muslim Hajj and Umrah Organizers (Amphuri) is advocating for the removal of the “independent” terminology from the proposed Bill on Amendments to Law Number 8 of 2019 concerning Hajj and Umrah, which is currently under discussion.

“The regulation regarding independent Umrah pilgrims in this bill lacks clear definitions, limitations, or protection mechanisms,” stated Ulul Albab, Head of Research and Development at Amphuri, in Jakarta on Saturday.

Ulul argued that the inclusion of such a provision would be counterproductive to the primary goal of amending the Law, which is to establish a better, more adaptive, and accountable governance system for Hajj and Umrah.

Furthermore, he warned that the “independent” terminology risks opening doors to brokering, illegal operations, and disrupting the existing ecosystem for Umrah pilgrimages, which has long been regulated through official Umrah Travel Organizers (PPIU).

“The ‘independent’ terminology must be removed from the body of the bill. Umrah must be organized professionally and responsibly through official PPIU institutions,” Ulul emphasized.

According to him, while Law Number 8 of 2019 positions pilgrims as subjects requiring protection, the “independent” concept paradoxically pushes them to undertake the journey on their own, without legal protection, service guarantees, or clear accountability.

“If it is retained, the government would effectively be legalizing unregulated practices that cannot be supervised, guaranteed, or held accountable,” Ulul asserted.

He expressed hope that Commission VIII of the House of Representatives and the Government would carefully reconsider the articles concerning independent Umrah to prevent broader negative impacts. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

