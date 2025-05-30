Saudi Arabia Suspends Furoda Hajj Visas for 2025

Jakarta, MINA – The Saudi Arabian government has officially announced that it will not issue Furoda visas for the 1446H/2025 Hajj season.

The confirmation was conveyed by Firman M. Nur, Chairman of the Indonesian Association of Hajj and Umrah Organizers (DPP AMPHURI) on Thursday.

Firman stated that this information was verified through various official sources, including the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Makkah, the Hajj Affairs Office in Jeddah, and Indonesia’s Directorate General of Hajj and Umrah Services. Confirmation also came via Saudi Arabia’s electronic Masar Nusuk system.

“Both verbally and in writing, Saudi authorities confirmed that Furoda visa issuance officially closed as of May 27, 2025,” he said.

While Furoda visas are no longer available, a limited number of Mujamalah visas, special invitations typically granted by the Saudi Embassy to high-profile individuals, are still being issued. In contrast, Furoda visas are usually extended by royal or senior officials for private individuals outside of the official Hajj quota.

Firman urged Special Hajj Organizers (PIHK) to promptly inform affected pilgrims and resolve service agreements accordingly.

He stressed that Furoda visa policy is entirely under Saudi Arabia’s authority and beyond the control of Indonesian organizers or the government. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

