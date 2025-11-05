Saudi Launches Nusuk Platform; Indonesia Prepares System Integration for Independent Umrah

Jakarta, MINA — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Republic of Indonesia (Kemenhaj RI) has expressed its appreciation for the diplomatic note submitted by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Jakarta to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the launch of the Nusuk Umrah initiative. Nusuk is the official digital platform owned by the Saudi Arabian Government for direct registration and Umrah services.

In the diplomatic note, the Saudi Government explained that its Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially launched the Direct Umrah initiative through the website www.umrah.nusuk.sa. This platform enables prospective pilgrims from various countries, including Indonesia, to register, book services, and complete Umrah transactions electronically without involving external parties.

Responding to this, Kemenhaj RI Spokesperson, Ichsan Marsha, stated that the Saudi Government’s initiative through Nusuk Umrah is a digital breakthrough that should be appreciated, as it can enhance efficiency, transparency, and convenience for pilgrims.

“Kemenhaj RI welcomes the policy conveyed through the diplomatic note. We view this step as an important innovation in the increasingly digitalized global Umrah worship ecosystem,” said Ichsan in a statement in Jakarta, Wednesday.

Also Read: Indonesian Sets Hajj Travel Schedule, Departures to Begin April 21, 2026

Ichsan added that Kemenhaj RI is currently preparing a national information system that will be directly integrated with the Nusuk platform. This integration is being carried out to ensure that all Indonesian Umrah pilgrims, whether departing through an official Umrah Organizer or independently (individually), remain registered, monitored, and protected in accordance with national service standards.

Protection and Oversight through an Integrated System

This planned integration is part of the implementation of Law Number 14 of 2025 concerning the Organization of Hajj and Umrah, which emphasizes the importance of supervision, accountability, and pilgrim protection through an integrated digital system between the Indonesian government and the Saudi Arabian authorities.

“Kemenhaj RI is building a system with a B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) scheme, so that pilgrims who register directly through Nusuk remain within the mechanism of government protection and oversight,” Ichsan explained.

Also Read: Indonesian Language Officially Recognized as a Working Language at UNESCO General Conference

He added that the government will continue to review the technical aspects of the B2C (Business-to-Consumer) model opened by the Nusuk platform to ensure its implementation aligns with the principles of protection, safety, and comfort for Indonesian Umrah pilgrims.

Kemenhaj RI affirmed its commitment to continuously strengthening diplomatic coordination and digital cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This step aims to ensure that every innovation developed by Saudi Arabia—including Nusuk Umrah—can be adapted to Indonesian national regulations without compromising service and protection standards for pilgrims.

“The main principle of Kemenhaj is to ensure that every digital policy guarantees fairness and safety for pilgrims. We welcome digitalization, but we still place pilgrim protection as the priority,” Ichsan asserted.

A New Era of Digital Umrah

Also Read: 34 Investors Commit Rp5 Trillion in Investment in Central Java

The launch of the Nusuk Umrah platform is part of the massive digital transformation implemented by the Saudi Arabian Government under Vision 2030, where the Hajj and Umrah sector is a key pillar of the service-based economy. Through this system, pilgrims can select Umrah packages, process electronic visas, transportation, accommodation, and additional services directly from the kingdom’s official platform.

For Indonesia—the country with the largest number of Umrah pilgrims worldwide—the presence of Nusuk presents both an opportunity and a challenge to strengthen governance and transparency in worship services.

Kemenhaj RI ensures that the integration of the national system with Nusuk will be a critical milestone in creating a more inclusive, transparent, and equitable Umrah ecosystem, where every pilgrim is protected from potential fraud or unhealthy practices that have previously occurred in the religious travel sector.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Parliament Urges Government and Public to Strengthen Plastic Pollution Control