Al-Qassam Brigades Threatens Israel with Latest Rockets

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades in the Gaza Strip threatened to destroy Israel with the latest locally produced rockets in the besieged strip, which the Israel entity has never experienced in its history.

In a video broadcast on Sunday evening (13/9) the title, “What is hidden is much greater,” revealed plans to target resistance missiles. Felesteen Online reports.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas military wing, have missiles capable of striking as far as the city of Tel Aviv.

In the last war in summer 2014, they bombed the area with hundreds of rockets.

The “What is hidden is much bigger” investigative program, broadcast on Al-Jazeera channel, exposing details of the resistance’s security and military alliance.

Threats related to the stages of normalization and implementation of the Plan Deal of The Century drafted by US President Donald Trump. (T/Hju/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)