Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Zelenskyy Rejects Any Agreement between US and Russia without Kyiv

Photo: Brookings.edu
Kyiv, MINA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed on Sunday to reject any agreement between the US and Russia that does not include Kyiv, stressing that no world leader can decide Ukraine’s fate without its direct participation.

“So I will never accept any decision between the United States and Russia on Ukraine, never,” Zelenskyy told NBC News, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Our people, our adults and children, and everyone. It is impossible, so this is a war in Ukraine against us, and these are our human losses,” he said.

“We are grateful for all the support, the unity in the US, around Ukraine, bipartisan unity, (and) bipartisan support. We are grateful for all this,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Also Read: Over 150,000 People March in London against Forced Displacement of Gazans

“However, no leader in the world can really make a deal with Putin, without us, about us,” he added.

Underlining that the US is Ukraine’s “biggest strategic partner,” he said, “We are ready to share our joint plans with President Trump.”

Stressing that Kyiv also needs European support, Zelenskyy said the negotiating table should include the US, Europe, Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of European support for Kyiv and said the negotiating table should include the US, Europe, Ukraine and Russia.

Also Read: 90 American and International Organizations Reject Trump’s Plan over Gaza

Speaking about the possible US withdrawal from NATO, Zelenskyy said, “The risk that Russia will occupy Europe is 100% if the United States withdraws from NATO.”

“Not all of Europe. They will start with those countries, as I said, which are our big friends, but small countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. They will start, and we will see what the answer is,” he said.

“But Europe will not answer, because they have none. They will start defending themselves. Every country defends itself. And at this moment. So Russia will have all these successes,” he explained.

“I don’t know what they want, 30% of Europe or 50%. I don’t know. Nobody knows, but they will have this possibility,” he added. []

Also Read: Reject Trump Plan, Spanish PM: Real Estate Covers Up Crimes in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

