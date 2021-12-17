UAR Semeru Mission Sends Cupping and Trauma Healing Team

Cileungsi, MINA – Ukhuwah Al Fatah Rescue on Friday sent a cupping and trauma healing team to the location of the Mount Semeru eruption disaster.

“One of the results of the assessment needs to be sent by people with special abilities. First, we send a cupping team, in the field we also need a therapist team and also trauma healing,” said the Head of UAR Coordinator Bustamin Utje.

“To fulfill that need, 4 people departed today to complete our team that is already in Lumajang,” he said.

According to him, this disaster had a psychological impact, where victims lost their homes, pets, gardens, and so on. For this reason, in addition to distributing basic food assistance, UAR also provides spiritual supplies, trauma healing to restore spirits both physically and mentally so that they can be strong in dealing with disasters that occur.

Previously, UAR had sent 16 personnels. UAR established a relief post which is 15 kilometers from the summit of Semeru, 2.5 kilometers from the lava embankment and 150 meters from the lava route, to be precise in Sumber Wuluh Village. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)