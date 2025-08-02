SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Three Palestinians Die of Starvation in Gaza Within 24 Hours

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 27 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

4 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINAThree Palestinians, including children, died of starvation within the last 24 hours as Israel’s blockade tightens, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday.

These deaths raise the toll to 162 since October, among them 92 children, amid growing warnings of famine from humanitarian agencies.

The UN World Food Programme reports that one in four Gazans faces famine conditions, while more than 100,000 women and children suffer from acute malnutrition. Officials say Gaza needs at least 600 aid trucks daily, but Israel has kept crossings blockaded since March, worsening the crisis.

Israel’s genocide, which began on October 7, has killed over 60,300 Palestinians and left the enclave’s 2.4 million residents into unprecedented destruction and hunger.[]

Also Read: Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

