Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Six Deaths from Malnutrition and Starvation in Gaza within the Last 24 hours

Editor : Sajadi - 15 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has worsened, with six Palestinians, including two children, dying from starvation and severe malnutrition within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

These latest deaths bring the total number of starvation-related fatalities since October 2023 to 393, with 140 of the victims being children.

The ongoing Israeli blockade and military aggression in the region have devastated the civilian population.

Since October 2023, more than 64,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign. As a result, Israel faces multiple international legal challenges. []

Also Read: Hamas: Ready for Comprehensive Deal, Rejects Disarmament Before Independent Palestinian State

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagacute malnutrition in Palestine

From Indonesia’s Zero Point, Three Muslim Women Raise a Flag and a Call for Humanity for Palestine

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 08:39 WIB

