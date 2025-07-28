Three Israeli Soldiers Dismissed, Jailed for Refusing Redeployment to Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli military announced Sunday that three soldiers have been dismissed and sentenced to short prison terms after refusing to return to combat in the Gaza Strip.

The soldiers, from the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Infantry Brigade, received military prison terms ranging from seven to 12 days, according to an official statement.

Public broadcaster KAN reported that the soldiers cited “severe personal and psychological distress” as the reason for their refusal to redeploy.

This incident adds to a growing number of dissent cases within Israeli ranks amid rising casualties. Since Israel launched its Gaza offensive on October 7, 2023, official figures report 895 soldiers killed and more than 6,100 wounded, though critics allege the true numbers are higher.

Meanwhile, Israel’s ongoing genocide of Gaza, despite repeated international ceasefire calls, has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children, and caused widespread destruction and famine in the besieged enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

