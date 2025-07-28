SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Bans Palestinian Grand Mufti from Entering Al-Aqsa Mosque

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli authorities have barred the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week.

The ban follows comments made by Sheikh Hussein who also serves as the mosque’s imam and Friday preacher during his sermon addressing the situation in Gaza, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.

Israeli forces summoned the Mufti for interrogation and imposed the entry ban starting Sunday, Akhbar al-Ghad reported.

Sheikh Hussein had been detained on Friday in the Al-Aqsa compound and taken to an Israeli intelligence interrogation center in Jerusalem’s Old City before being released.

Also Read: Hundreds of Jewish Rabbis Urge Israel to End Starvation Tactics in Gaza

The Islamic Waqf Department condemned the move, calling it part of ongoing Israeli attempts to suppress religious voices supporting Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

TagAl-Aqsa Mosque entry ban Al-Aqsa Mosque restrictions 2025 Gaza war sermon sparks Israeli ban Islamic Waqf condemns Israel actions Israel bans Grand Mufti from Al-Aqsa Israel Palestine latest news Israeli crackdown on religious leaders Jerusalem Old City tensions Palestinian religious rights violations Sheikh Mohammad Hussein barred entry

