Israel Bans Palestinian Grand Mufti from Entering Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli authorities have barred the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week.

The ban follows comments made by Sheikh Hussein who also serves as the mosque’s imam and Friday preacher during his sermon addressing the situation in Gaza, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.

Israeli forces summoned the Mufti for interrogation and imposed the entry ban starting Sunday, Akhbar al-Ghad reported.

Sheikh Hussein had been detained on Friday in the Al-Aqsa compound and taken to an Israeli intelligence interrogation center in Jerusalem’s Old City before being released.

Also Read: Hundreds of Jewish Rabbis Urge Israel to End Starvation Tactics in Gaza

The Islamic Waqf Department condemned the move, calling it part of ongoing Israeli attempts to suppress religious voices supporting Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza